The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 26, 2018 | Last Update : 08:16 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor’s post on his mother’s 6th death anniversary will make you emotional

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 26, 2018, 5:03 pm IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2018, 7:59 pm IST

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to express his feelings about his mother in an emotional post.

Picture that Arjun Kapoor shared of his mother Mona Kapoor in his Instagram post.
 Picture that Arjun Kapoor shared of his mother Mona Kapoor in his Instagram post.

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor’s life has not been easy, be it seeing his father Boney Kapoor separate from the family to marry Sridevi or losing his mother Mona Kapoor to cancer in 2012.

In a shocking co-incidence pointed out when his stepmother Sridevi recently died, Mona passed away just three months before his debut ‘Ishaqzaade’ released, something similar for Janhvi as well.

On Sunday, it was six years since Mona’s death, and Arjun remembered her with a touching and emotional post on Instagram.

Writing from Patiala where he is currently shooting for ‘Namastey England’, the actor wished he could send his mother a picture of the location. He shared how despite she never walking the red carpet with him, was a part of every moment of his nine films and his sister Anshula and his journeys.

Arjun wished he could seek her for answers and draw strength from her if she was alive today. He also wrote that he is trying to make every moment count in his career by trying to be a truthful reflection of her and her teachings. He added that it is still hard for him to come to terms with her death even after six years and how he still thinks about her in every single breath he takes.

 

As I was shooting by a canal today in Patiala wishing I could send u a picture of how nice the location was Mom I realised I never quite got to walk the red carpet with u to show u one of my films but I’m certain in the last 6 years u have walked every step of the way with me thru these 9 films Along with mine & Anshula s personal journeys...wish u were here Mom so much has transpired so much where I would have looked at u for answers and looked at u to draw strength...I don’t know if I’m doing a decent job at it but I’m taking one day at a time and making each moment count trying to be a truthful reflection of u n ur teachings...can’t believe it’s been 6 years to the day but I have thought of u every breath I have taken pls smile spread ur warmth n positivity wherever u are cause god knows the world me and Anshula need it...love u forever and beyond...

While his mother's death six years ago left him all alone, he can at least seek solace from the fact that he has patched up with his father’s second family after Sridevi’s death and they have become one family.

Tags: arjun kapoor, mona kapoor, boney kapoor, sridevi, janhvi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

At least 56 prisoners sat for exam in Chhattisgarh’s district jail

2

UP: Couple gets married in Barabanki’s police station as cops play cupid

3

Here are 6 signs your husband is ready to have an affair

4

Here are 5 things you must do to ensure smooth road trip

5

Revealed: Saif’s co-stars in Aanand L Rai’s next production helmed by NH 10 director

more

Editors' Picks

Rana Daggubati played the role of Bhallaladeva in director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

Rana Daggubati voices Thanos in the Telugu version of Avengers

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif at the Dabangg Tour.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s camaraderie at Dabangg Tour is unmissable!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have locked in their wedding destination.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding is on; here are all the details you need to know

According to an exclusive report by Zero Day security researcher Zack Whittaker (via ZDNet), every Indian citizen who has subscribed to Aadhaar has been leaked. According to the report, Zack says that the national ID database has been hit by yet another major security lapse.

Aadhaar system security flaw: Every Indian citizen's private details at high risk

Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.

Daring move: Elon Musk deletes Tesla, SpaceX Facebook pages

more

ALSO FROMLife

From tailoring to trench coats to umbrellas, sneakers and bizarre designs Tokyo Fashion Week showcased innovative styles. (Photos: AP)

Tokyo Fashion Week showcases ecclectic mix of trendy and bizarre

From rhinos showing a peak in numbers in India, to a cat being reunited with owner after 12 years, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

For three months a year, in the winter time Bedouin Arab herders take their 130 camels to graze on the shores of the Dead Sea, at the lowest place on Earth. (Photos: AP)

Bedouin herders get back to roots for camel birthing

Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhinoceros, died in Kenya on Monday, leaving his species one step closer to extinction.

In Photos: Remembering the last male northern white rhino Sudan

Mumbai-Students of All India Railway Act Apprentice Association stage blockade demanding jobs in railway sector near Dadar and Matunga. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Rail Roko agitation: Mumbai students block lines demanding jobs

Every year the city of Valencia celebrates the ancient "Las Fallas" fiesta, a noisy week that is full of fireworks and processions in honor of Saint Joseph that ends in the midnight of March 19. (Photos: AP)

Spain's annual Fallas festival celebrates things going up in flames

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham