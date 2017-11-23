British Film Board clears Padmavati for scheduled release on December 1 in UK

The film has been facing acute resistance across the country, due to which domestic release has been indefinitely postponed.

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) tweeted the certification, informing that the film will release on December 1, as slated to previously. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Despite all the fracas in India surrounding its release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversy-ridden 'Padmavati' has been cleared for a scheduled release in the UK.

PADMAVATI (12A) moderate violence, injury detail https://t.co/2S1pF33WVN — BBFC (@BBFC) November 22, 2017

The film, starring Deepika Padukone as the eponymous Rajput queen, Shahid Kapoor as Maharana Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, has been facing acute resistance across the country, after a fringe group Karni Sena came forward accusing SLB of distorting history and offending Rajput sentiments.

Despite repeated attempts on the part of the makers to clear the air and pacify rising protesters, fringe groups have been undeterred, with some declaring bounties to behead the director and lead actress Deepika.

The film, which had also failed to submit itself for certification on time, had eventually been indefinitely postponed domestically. Speculations have also been rife that it might see the light of the day only in February, 2018.

The Gujarat government, fresh on the boots of a domestic poll has also banned the release of the movie in the state.