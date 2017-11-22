'Padmavati' hurts sentiments of Rajputs, won't allow release in Guj: Vijay Rupani

The makers of the upcoming movie have voluntarily postponed its release date, in the face of absence of requisite clearances from CBFC.

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said that his government will not allow the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmavati' in the state as it "hurts the sentiments of the Rajput community".

"We can’t allow our history to be distorted. We believe in freedom of speech and expression but any foul play with our great culture is not tolerated," Rupani said.

Madhya Pradesh was the first state to ban the film with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announcing on Monday that 'Padmavati' will not hit silver screens if the “objectionable” scenes in the movie were not withdrawn.

“The film which has distorted facts about Rajput queen Padmavati and shows or says anything to disrespect her, will not be released in Madhya Pradesh,” Chouhan said after holding a meeting with representatives of Rajput community on the issue.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had also said that Padmavati would not be released in the state till necessary changes as per suggestions given to the Centre were incorporated in the film.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had, on Tuesday, alleged that 'Padmavati' director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is no less guilty than those issuing threats to actors and others involved with the film and asserted that if there is any action, "it will be against both the sides".

Lashing out at the film-maker, Adityanath said Bhansali was "habitual of playing with public sentiments".

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed epic drama has been facing huge protest by various groups, besides many chief ministers have come under the umbrella to ban the movie in their respective states.

The makers of the upcoming movie have voluntarily postponed its release date, in the face of absence of requisite clearances from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The Shri Rajput Karni Sena has called for a nationwide bandh on December 1 against the film.

