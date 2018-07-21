Stree first look of Shraddha Kapoor: India’s Conjuring Nun is here?

The first teaser of ‘Stree’ released, but it revealed neither Shraddha Kapoor nor Rajkummar Rao’s look from the film.

Both the actors appear to have had a lot of fun on the sets of their film as they were seen dancing full filmy style on the last day.

So they obviously would’ve bonded like no other too while shooting for the film, which is why probably it was Raj who shared Shraddha’s look and not the actress herself.

While the strategy was original, unfortunately the look was as much a copy of the classic horror character ‘The Nun’, which has also appeared in the ‘Conjuring’ series.

Shraddha Kapoor's look in 'Stree'

Shraddha Kapoor as The Nun