The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 12, 2018 | Last Update : 08:09 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  This presents a fine opportunity for both sides to flex their muscles ahead of next year’s mega ICC Cricket World Cup. (Photo: AP) LIVE| England vs India, 1st ODI: Hosts lose Morgan, 4 wickets down
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Shahid and Shraddha Kapoor wrap up Batti Gul Meter Chalu with ‘Hard Hard’

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 12, 2018, 3:24 pm IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2018, 3:55 pm IST

The shooting was stalled due to producer issues, but T-Series came on board and finally the movie has wrapped up.

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor on the sets of 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'.
 Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor on the sets of 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'.

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been shooting for their upcoming film after ‘Haider’, ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’, since some time now.

The shooting of this movie was stalled due to producer issues, but T-Series came on board and now finally the movie has wrapped up in style.

Before hearing the final ‘pack up’, Shahid and Shraddha seemed to have partied ‘Hard Hard’ as they grooved to a dance number with the same name.

This song has been voiced by Mika Singh and will also see a special appearance by ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ fame Divyendu Sharma. More so, it has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, who was in the news for turning dance guru for Ranveer Singh in ‘Simmba’ as they recreated ‘Aankh Maare’, calling it the biggest song.

“I have worked with Ganeshji on Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Special 26. When I heard this celebratory song I knew immediately that we should approach Ganeshji and intentionally kept it towards the end, along with the climax,” director Singh told Mumbai Mirror.

Tags: batti gul meter chalu

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

2

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

3

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

4

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

5

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

more

Editors' Picks

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

more

ALSO FROMLife

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham