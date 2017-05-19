Day 2: Deepika Padukone dazzles at Cannes Film Festival

Friday, May 19, 2017 | Last Update : 04:34 AM IST
Mumbai: Deepika Padukone's second red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival saw her opt for bold colors and statement accessories.
As usual she looked dashing on day 2 of Cannes Film Festival. She was seen with smoky eyes in antique green, matched with a bottle green gown. Pretty smile and confident was depicting on her face.
She turned up the glamorous avtar in a Brandon Maxwell gown, teamed with diamonds by De Grisogono and Chloe Gosselin shoes.
With this Cannes Film Festival Deepika made her debut. She is the first Indian celebrity to walk the Cannes red carpet this year.
Talking to a website, she had earlier said, “We have started planning. There is too much focus on clothes. It should be fun. As a woman, we enjoy being ready and all of that. Clothes are exciting but there is more to it. It is something that my team is working on.”