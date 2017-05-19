The Asian Age | News

Friday, May 19, 2017

Entertainment, Bollywood

Day 2: Deepika Padukone dazzles at Cannes Film Festival

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 19, 2017, 4:23 am IST
Updated : May 19, 2017, 4:24 am IST

Deepika is the first Indian celebrity to walk the Cannes red carpet this year.

Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Loveless at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. (Photo: AP)
 Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Loveless at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone's second red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival saw her opt for bold colors and statement accessories. 

Deepika Padukone pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Loveless at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday. (Photo: AP)

As usual she looked dashing on day 2 of Cannes Film Festival. She was seen with smoky eyes in antique green, matched with a bottle green gown. Pretty smile and confident was depicting on her face.

(Photo credit: Instagram)(Photo credit: Instagram)

She turned up the glamorous avtar in a Brandon Maxwell gown, teamed with diamonds by De Grisogono and Chloe Gosselin shoes.

With this Cannes Film Festival Deepika made her debut. She is the first Indian celebrity to walk the Cannes red carpet this year.

(Photo credit: Instagram)(Photo credit: Instagram)

Talking to a website, she had earlier said, “We have started planning. There is too much focus on clothes. It should be fun. As a woman, we enjoy being ready and all of that. Clothes are exciting but there is more to it. It is something that my team is working on.”

(Photo credit: Instagram)(Photo credit: Instagram)

Tags: deepika padukone, cannes film festival

