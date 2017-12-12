The Asian Age | News

Band Baaja Virat: Watch Anushka walk down the aisle to lilting music

Published : Dec 12, 2017, 1:11 pm IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2017, 1:14 pm IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11 in Italy, making it one of the biggest events of the year.

 Screenshot from the video.

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11 in Italy. This event has become one of the biggest of the year thanks to the mystery that was kept alive.

The videos from the fairy tale do went instantly viral, leaving fans struggling to deal with their warm fuzzies.

Especially endearing is the video of Anushka walking down the aisle as an adoring Virat looks on.

Anushka's spokesperson had confirmed the wedding, stating, "We are very happy to announce that Ms. Anushka Sharma and Mr. Virat Kohli got married at a private ceremony in Italy, today. The wedding was attended by close family and a few friends as they wished their wedding to be a very private affair. The wedding was performed as per Hindu rituals. Top fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has designed the wedding ensemble for both the bride and the groom. Virat and Anushka will now start inviting all industry friends and colleagues for the celebrations that are set to happen in Mumbai."

The couple said in a joint statement, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

