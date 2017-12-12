The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 12, 2017 | Last Update : 12:29 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

It's Official! Virat and Anushka are married and their pictures are heavenly

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published : Dec 11, 2017, 9:33 pm IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2017, 11:33 pm IST

It was only today morning that Jacqueline Fernandez also almost confirmed the news of their marriage.

Anushka and Virat get married.
 Anushka and Virat get married.

Mumbai: We at Asian Age were amongst the first ones to confirm Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's marriage. The duo and their team have now confirmed the same. Here are some images from the wedding:

Virat and Anushka get married.Virat and Anushka get married.

Virat and Anushka get married.Virat and Anushka get married.

Virat and Anushka get married.Virat and Anushka get married.

Virat and Anushka get married.Virat and Anushka get married.

Virat and Anushka's mehendiVirat and Anushka's mehendi

Virat and Anushka's mehendiVirat and Anushka's mehendi

Virat and Anushka's mehendiVirat and Anushka's mehendi

Virat and Anushka's mehendiVirat and Anushka's mehendi

And this is what their reception card looked like:

Anushka-Virat's reception cardAnushka-Virat's reception card

Virat and Anushka also took to Twitter to confirm their marriage. Both of them thanked their fans and well-wishers.

Anushka's spokesperson also confirmed the news stating, "We are very happy to announce that Ms. Anushka Sharma and Mr. Virat Kohli got married at a private ceremony in Italy, today. The wedding was attended by close family and a few friends as they wished their wedding to be a very private affair. The wedding was performed as per Hindu rituals. Top fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has designed the wedding ensemble for both the bride and the groom. Virat and Anushka will now start inviting all industry friends and colleagues for the celebrations that are set to happen in Mumbai.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli said in a joint statement, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

Their spokesperson added, “We are extremely grateful to the media for their support and understanding in making this special occasion a memorable one and thank them for their continued love and support.”

Virat and Anushka get married.Virat and Anushka get married.

The couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December.

Virat and Anushka get married. nnVirat and Anushka get married.

The newly wed couple will travel to South Africa where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year’s Eve with him and return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. She will also start prepping for 'Sui Dhaaga' as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of 'Pari' which is releasing on 9th February.

Virat, on the other hand, will be playing the series in South Africa for 2 months which includes three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.

Post their wedding the newly wed couple will be shifting to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai in December once they return from Delhi.

Anushka with her family was spotted at the airport. This was followed by their Panditji leaving for Italy. Virat Kohli too tried to hide his identity while leaving for the wedding. The two kept everything in hidden and the wedding was a secret, hush-hush affair.

Their fans too have been very excited for the wedding and are upset over the fact that there were no updates on the wedding since so long. It was only today morning that Jacqueline Fernandez might have also almost confirmed the news of their marriage.

Tags: anushka and virat, virushka wedding, virat weds anushka
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Wield the wand: Day-long convention of magicians in Thane to push for status of 'art'

2

Ookla report assigns 109th rank to India in world mobile internet speed

3

PSL spot-fixing row: PCB bans Nasir Jamshed for a year

4

Heartbreaking video shows boy pleading to be left alone by bullies

5

Feminism is a fight for humanity, not a word to be scared of: Hrithik Roshan

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham