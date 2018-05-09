Karan Arjun Salman, SRK replace Rakhee with Sunita; result is hilarious

Despite not attending any ceremony, Salman and SRK made Sonam’s wedding reception a starry affair to another level!

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan with Sunita at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

There were huge speculations about Sonam Kapoor’s marriage, but unlike unsurity over Anushka Sharma’s marriage in December, Sonam herself announced that she would get married to Anand Ahuja.

And she did finally tie the knot with the entrepreneur on Tuesday morning, amongst family and industry friends like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Ranveer Singh and others.

Post that, the actress hosted a wedding reception, which saw the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others.

The superstars partied all night, burning the dance floor and entertaining everyone present at the bash with their acts.

They danced on ‘Jumme Ki Raat’, ‘Aaj Ki Party’, ‘Tan Tana Tan’ and ‘My Name Is Lakhan’ to name a few songs.

Karan Arjun, as they are fondly known, seemed to have missed their on-screen mother Rakhee, but found solace in Sonam Kapoor’s mother Sunita.

Shah Rukh and Salman sang ‘Yeh Bandhan Toh’ with Sunita, who in turn asked people around to control them.

Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, looking at the act, couldn’t stop laughing from a distance, and Sonam came over to save her mother. Watch the video here:

Even though they did not attend the Mehendi, Sangeet or wedding, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan made Sonam’s wedding reception a starry affair to another level!