The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 09, 2018 | Last Update : 08:08 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs MI: Hosts win toss, opt to field
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Karan Arjun Salman, SRK replace Rakhee with Sunita; result is hilarious

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 9, 2018, 2:07 pm IST
Updated : May 9, 2018, 7:38 pm IST

Despite not attending any ceremony, Salman and SRK made Sonam’s wedding reception a starry affair to another level!

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan with Sunita at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)
 Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan with Sunita at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

There were huge speculations about Sonam Kapoor’s marriage, but unlike unsurity over Anushka Sharma’s marriage in December, Sonam herself announced that she would get married to Anand Ahuja.

And she did finally tie the knot with the entrepreneur on Tuesday morning, amongst family and industry friends like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Ranveer Singh and others.

Post that, the actress hosted a wedding reception, which saw the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others.

The superstars partied all night, burning the dance floor and entertaining everyone present at the bash with their acts.

They danced on ‘Jumme Ki Raat’, ‘Aaj Ki Party’, ‘Tan Tana Tan’ and ‘My Name Is Lakhan’ to name a few songs.

Karan Arjun, as they are fondly known, seemed to have missed their on-screen mother Rakhee, but found solace in Sonam Kapoor’s mother Sunita.

Shah Rukh and Salman sang ‘Yeh Bandhan Toh’ with Sunita, who in turn asked people around to control them.

Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, looking at the act, couldn’t stop laughing from a distance, and Sonam came over to save her mother. Watch the video here:

Even though they did not attend the Mehendi, Sangeet or wedding, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan made Sonam’s wedding reception a starry affair to another level!

Tags: sonam kapoor wedding, salman khan, shah rukh khan

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

4-step guide to soothing mosquito, tick bites with kitchen ingredients

2

Ram Charan on 'biggest examples' Aamir, Salman, Rangasthalam success, Rajamouli film

3

Cholera vaccination campaign starts in Yemen after year delay: WHO

4

Archbishop of Canterbury listening to Stormzy to calm nerves before royal wedding

5

A stirring piece: Bill Gates lauds Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter; here's how he reacted

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham