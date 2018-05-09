Watch: Salman, SRK break into hug after spirited dance on ‘Laila’ at Sonam reception

By the end of the video, SRK and Sonam's father Anil gave Salman a hug, while Ranveer and Varun too back-hugged.

There were huge speculations about Sonam Kapoor’s marriage, but unlike unsurity over Anushka Sharma’s marriage in December, Sonam herself announced that she would get married to Anand Ahuja.

And she did finally tie the knot with the entrepreneur on Tuesday morning, amongst family and industry friends like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Ranveer Singh and others.

Post that, the actress hosted a wedding reception, while saw the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others.

Shah Rukh and Salman, who are each other’s nemesis, got on the dance floor for the bride, and grooved to SRK’s song ‘Laila’.

King Khan even went on to hug Salman Khan after the dance, a move which was unexpectedly expected.

They were joined by Ranveer Singh at first and Anil Kapoor last, who gave Salman a tight hug by the end of the dance.

Mika Singh sang the song, and Varun Dhawan-Ranveer can also be seen sharing back hug in the video. Watch it here:

Sonam Kapoor, after her marriage, officially changed her name to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on her Instagram handle, which has revealed most of the couple’s relationship status.