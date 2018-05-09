The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 09, 2018 | Last Update : 12:10 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: Salman, SRK break into hug after spirited dance on ‘Laila’ at Sonam reception

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 9, 2018, 11:14 am IST
Updated : May 9, 2018, 11:13 am IST

By the end of the video, SRK and Sonam's father Anil gave Salman a hug, while Ranveer and Varun too back-hugged.

Screenshots from video of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)
 Screenshots from video of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

There were huge speculations about Sonam Kapoor’s marriage, but unlike unsurity over Anushka Sharma’s marriage in December, Sonam herself announced that she would get married to Anand Ahuja.

And she did finally tie the knot with the entrepreneur on Tuesday morning, amongst family and industry friends like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Ranveer Singh and others.

Post that, the actress hosted a wedding reception, while saw the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others.

Shah Rukh and Salman, who are each other’s nemesis, got on the dance floor for the bride, and grooved to SRK’s song ‘Laila’.

King Khan even went on to hug Salman Khan after the dance, a move which was unexpectedly expected.

They were joined by Ranveer Singh at first and Anil Kapoor last, who gave Salman a tight hug by the end of the dance.

Mika Singh sang the song, and Varun Dhawan-Ranveer can also be seen sharing back hug in the video. Watch it here:

Sonam Kapoor, after her marriage, officially changed her name to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on her Instagram handle, which has revealed most of the couple’s relationship status.

Tags: sonam kapoor wedding, salman khan, shah rukh khan

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

4-step guide to soothing mosquito, tick bites with kitchen ingredients

2

Ram Charan on 'biggest examples' Aamir, Salman, Rangasthalam success, Rajamouli film

3

Cholera vaccination campaign starts in Yemen after year delay: WHO

4

Archbishop of Canterbury listening to Stormzy to calm nerves before royal wedding

5

A stirring piece: Bill Gates lauds Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter; here's how he reacted

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham