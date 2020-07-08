Wednesday, Jul 08, 2020 | Last Update : 12:20 PM IST

106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

742,661

22,315

Recovered

457,016

16,866

Deaths

20,653

479

Maharashtra2171211185589250 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
  Entertainment   Bollywood  08 Jul 2020  Cops get CCTV footage of Sushant Singh Rajput's building
Entertainment, Bollywood

Cops get CCTV footage of Sushant Singh Rajput's building

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 8, 2020, 10:59 am IST
Updated : Jul 8, 2020, 10:59 am IST

The officials stated that it is also being probed if there were any visitors to the actor’s place which are yet to be identified

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14. (PTI Photo)
  Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: A day after recording the statement of filmmaker Sanjay Bhansali, the Mumbai police has retrieved CCTV camera footage of the building where actor Sushant Singh Rajput resided in Bandra. The police has also written to Twitter in connection with some tweets from the actor's official handle.

The officials stated that it is also being probed if there were any visitors to the actor’s place which are yet to be identified. The police added that there are no CCTVs inside the actor’s flat. The forensic reports pertaining to the cloth are still awaited.

“The Bandra Police has recorded the statement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Bhansali was planning to cast Sushant in four of his films, but due to unavailability of dates, other actors were signed,” said a senior police officer.

While the police is investigating all important details about this case, they came across some tweets that were put out from the actor's official handle. The Mumbai police is awaiting response from the nodal officer of Twitter about the alleged tweets circulated on social media from the actor's handle, the officer added.

On Monday, the police recorded the statement of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in presence of his legal team. He was grilled from 12.30 pm till 3.30pm. The police have recorded statements of 34 persons in connection with the ongoing investigation in a bid to ascertain the motive behind the extreme step taken by the actor on June 14.

Apart from family members and close friends like actor Rhea Chakraborty and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, the police have twice grilled YRF’s casting director Shanoo Sharma. The police has also recorded the statement of Sanjana Sanghi, who was Rajput’s co-star in her debut film.

Tags: filmmaker sanjay bhansali, mumbai police, cctv footage, sushant singh rajput, rhea chakraborty, mukesh chhabra
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri delays goodbye to Saroj

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik’s endearing message

Switching gears to awards and accolades, Shah reveals that she does not support competing with others in the industry

Jayeshbhai Jordaar shooting complete, says Ratna Pathak Shah

Salman, who is enjoying lockdown time in his Panvel farmhouse, will first shoot for his film Radhe, for which he has a schedule lasting less than a week

Salman Khan heads north

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham