Tuesday, Mar 06, 2018 | Last Update : 03:23 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

This is why actor Irrfan Khan issued an official statement on his 'rare disease'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 6, 2018, 1:55 pm IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2018, 2:38 pm IST

Few days ago, it was learnt that actor Irrfan Khan has been diagnosed with a severe case of jaundice.

Irrfan Khan and his statement on 'rare disease'.
 Irrfan Khan and his statement on 'rare disease'.

Mumbai: Few days ago, it was learnt that actor Irrfan Khan has been diagnosed with a severe case of jaundice. The actor, who was set to leave for Chandigarh to shoot for his Amazon Prime series had to stay back to receive appropriate treatment. The actor was amidst the promotions for his next release, 'Blackmail', has been prescribed bed rest.

But twist to the tale is, Irrfan Khan on Monday said that he is suffering from a rare disease and will share details when there is a conclusive diagnosis. In a Twitter post, the 51-year-old actor said he and his family were jolted by the knowledge of his illness, and requested his fans and followers not to speculate about his health.

Putting his jaundice reports to rest, Irrfan wrote “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don't speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week - ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me.”

According to a close source, “After the media speculated actor’s prolonged illness, Irrfan had to issue his official statement to put jaundice rumors to rest. The doctor is in the process to diagnose his actual rare disease and will only confirm in around 10 days from now. Even the actor himself is unknown to his rare disease.”

We also learnt that director Vishal Bhardwaj, who was scheduled to begin the shoot of his next, starring Irrfan and Deepika Padukone, postponed the filming of the project citing health concerns of his lead actors.

After writing to his social media account, Irrfan’s friends from the industry poured in their concerns.

