Irrfan Khan out of action due to jaundice

According to citizens, there has been rise in cases of jaundice in the city, especially in eastern suburbs like Kurla.

Mumbai: Actor Irrfan Khan has been diagnosed with a severe case of jaundice. The 51-year-old actor was set to leave for Chandigarh to shoot for his Amazon Prime series but now will be staying back to receive appropriate treatment, according to a release by his spokesperson on Wednesday.

The actor, who was scheduled to start the promotions for his next release, Blackmail, has been prescribed bed rest. The actor will start shooting for director Vishal Bhardwaj's next and Hindi Medium 2 after recovery.

