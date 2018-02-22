The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Feb 22, 2018

Entertainment, Bollywood

Irrfan Khan out of action due to jaundice

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 22, 2018, 3:33 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2018, 7:37 am IST

According to citizens, there has been rise in cases of jaundice in the city, especially in eastern suburbs like Kurla.

Irrfan Khan
 Irrfan Khan

Mumbai: Actor Irrfan Khan has been diagnosed with a severe case of jaundice. The 51-year-old actor was set to leave for Chandigarh to shoot for his Amazon Prime series but now will be staying back to receive appropriate treatment, according to a release by his spokesperson on Wednesday. 

The actor, who was scheduled to start the promotions for his next release, Blackmail, has been prescribed bed rest. The actor will start shooting for director Vishal Bhardwaj's next and Hindi Medium 2 after recovery.

According to citizens, there has been rise in cases of jaundice in the city, especially in eastern suburbs like Kurla.

Tags: chandigarh, irrfan khan, vishal bhardwaj

