Priyanka Chopra confirms her exit from Quantico, is Nick the reason once again?

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published : Aug 4, 2018, 9:08 am IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2018, 9:07 am IST

Priyanka Chopra has finally ended her journey as Alex Parish- the character from American TV series 'Quantico'.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first met at Met Gala 2017.
 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first met at Met Gala 2017.

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra has finally ended her journey as Alex Parish- the character from American TV series 'Quantico' that brought her fame globally.

The 35-year-old actress took to her Twitter handle to share her thoughts about the journey for three-long-seasons and said that story of Alex Parish "will come full circle".

"As the season ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you'll see, her story will come full circle...and that is the best feeling as an actor. Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open for female talent and women of color to play leading ladies," she wrote.

"Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week! Thank you to the cast and crew of #Quantico for being such an amazing team to work with, for all the memories that I will cherish...memories of laughter, of learning new things, of making friends for life. It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you, and I look forward to crossing paths again!" Priyanka added.

The American drama thriller series premiered on September 7, 2015 on ABC.

Alex Parish, played by the desi girl, was a bright FBI recruit who joined the agency after graduating from the FBI Academy and became a prime suspect of a terrorist attack on Grand Central Terminal.

Presently, Priyanka is set to star opposite Chris Pratt in 'Cowboy Ninja Viking', directed by Michelle MacLaren.

The actress was also in news recently for walking out of her Bollywood project with Salman Khan – ‘Bharat’. The reason, as quoted by director Ali Abbas Zafar, was that something ‘special’ was coming into her life and she told them in the ‘Nick’ of time.

So does it mean that Piggy Chops left yet another project in order to take time out to marry Nick Jonas?

