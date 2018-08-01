The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 01, 2018 | Last Update : 10:08 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Kangana confirms Priyanka Chopra is 'happy and excited' about marriage with Nick

PTI
Published : Aug 1, 2018, 9:49 am IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2018, 9:48 am IST

Rumours of Priyanka and Nick's engagement started after the actor pulled out of Salman Khan's film 'Bharat'.

Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut celebrating together.
 Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut celebrating together.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said she spoke to Priyanka Chopra, who has reportedly gotten engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, and the 'Quantico' star seemed "excited and happy".

Rumours of Priyanka and Nick's engagement started coming in after the actor pulled out of Salman Khan's forthcoming film 'Bharat'.

There were speculations that Priyanka who has never spoken about her relationship with Nick got engaged to the popstar on her birthday and would tie the knot this year.

Kangana, who co-starred with Priyanka in 'Fashion', said she spoke to the actor and congratulated her.

When asked if she's looking forward to Priyanka's wedding, Kangana told reporters, "I spoke to Priyanka the other day and I congratulated her. She responded in a very... She seems excited and very happy. If such an event is taking place, I'd love to celebrate with her because she is lovely and she deserves all the happiness. She is a very dear friend. I get very happy and excited with weddings and engagements."

The actor was speaking at Vogue beauty awards.

When asked if Priyanka confirmed the wedding date to her, Kangana said, "Not to me".

Tags: priyanka chopra, kangana ranaut

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

SRK says hello Suhana Khan after she comes in spotlight, KJo thanks her

2

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

3

Bharat: Salman had ‘taunted’ Peecee, but has something special to say about Katrina

4

Horrified shopper finds rotting carcass of baby crow in Aldi salad

5

‘I'd be a fool to make biopic on myself’: No Sanju-like venture for Akshay Kumar

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham