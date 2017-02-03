Deepika Padukone’s maternal grandfather no more

Deepika’s mother Ujjala is originally from Mumbai and her grandfather was living in South Mumbai.

Deepika was last seen in the Hollywood film 'xXx: Return of Cage'.

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone's maternal grandfather, Jayant Karkal, passed away in Mumbai on January 30.

Deepika’s mother Ujjala is originally from Mumbai and her grandfather was living in South Mumbai. The actress has been with the rest of the family since then.

After criticising the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-attack incident and assuring that there is no ‘distortion of history’ in the script, Deepika had gone missing from social media.

Stay strong, DP.