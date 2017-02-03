The Asian Age | News

Friday, Feb 03, 2017

Entertainment, Bollywood

Deepika Padukone’s maternal grandfather no more

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 3, 2017, 1:18 pm IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2017, 1:18 pm IST

Deepika’s mother Ujjala is originally from Mumbai and her grandfather was living in South Mumbai.

Deepika was last seen in the Hollywood film 'xXx: Return of Cage'.
 Deepika was last seen in the Hollywood film 'xXx: Return of Cage'.

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone's maternal grandfather, Jayant Karkal, passed away in Mumbai on January 30.

Deepika’s mother Ujjala is originally from Mumbai and her grandfather was living in South Mumbai. The actress has been with the rest of the family since then.

After criticising the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-attack incident and assuring that there is no ‘distortion of history’ in the script, Deepika had gone missing from social media.

Stay strong, DP.

Tags: deepika padukone, jayant karkal, ujjala padukone
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

