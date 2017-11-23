Sensex rises to 33,606.70, Nifty at 10,361 in opening trade

Observers said uninterrupted buying by domestic institutional investors and a firm trend in Asia laid the early pitch.

The BSE Sensex traded higher by 45.15 points at 33,606.70 and the broader Nifty edged up by 18.70 points to 10,361. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The stock market made a sedated start on Thursday as the benchmark Sensex rose marginally, leaning on renewed domestic institutional buying.

Technology, IT, realty and healthcare stocks found themselves on the buy list. Positive Asian cues came as early pointers for the market.

The 30-share index traded higher by another 45.15 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 33,606.70. Sectoral indices such as technology, IT and realty stocks climbed by up to 0.48 per cent.

The gauge had gained 801.11 points in the previous five sessions.

The NSE Nifty too edged up by 18.70 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 10,361.

Infosys, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Hero Motocorp advanced by up to 0.77 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.62 per cent while Shanghai Composite edged up 0.59 per cent in opening trade on Thursday. Financial markets in Japan are closed for a public holiday.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.27 per cent lower on Wednesday.