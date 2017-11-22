The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 22, 2017 | Last Update : 01:42 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex climbs 112 points to 33,589.99 on Asian leads, strong rupee

PTI
Published : Nov 22, 2017, 10:09 am IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2017, 10:15 am IST

The rupee was trading higher by 14 paise at 64.75 against the American currency in early deals on Wednesday.

The BSE Sensex rose 112 points on the back of institutional buying, with an appreciating rupee keeping mood upbeat. (Photo: AP)
 The BSE Sensex rose 112 points on the back of institutional buying, with an appreciating rupee keeping mood upbeat. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Stocks were on the upswing on Wednesday as the key Sensex rose 112 points on the back of institutional buying, with an appreciating rupee keeping mood upbeat.

Positive leads from Asia and another record closing on Wall Street set the stage for the day, market watchers said.

The 30-share index spurted by 111.64 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 33,589.99. All sectoral indices led by consumer durables and infrastructure, turned green by up to 0.82 per cent.

The barometer had scooped up 717.91 points in the previous four sessions.

The NSE Nifty hit 10,364.05, up 37.15 points, or 0.35 per cent.

The rupee was trading higher by 14 paise at 64.75 against the American currency in early deals on Wednesday.

There was continued buying by domestic institutional investors as well as retailers, traders said. A firming trend at other Asian markets, taking overnight cues from Wall Street where stocks rose to record highs, too accelerated buying activity here.

Prominent gainers include Adani Ports, M&M, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Ltd and Asian Paints, gaining up to 2.11 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.05 per cent while Shanghai Composite rose 0.71 per cent. Japan's Nikkei too went up 0.78 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average in the US ended 0.69 per cent higher on Tuesday.

Tags: bse sensex, nifty, indian rupee
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

The Ashes: Glenn Maxwell called in as cover for injury doubt David Warner

2

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli climbs to fifth spot

3

Priyanka Chopra reveals her new look for 'Quantico' season three

4

I can't afford to lose this job: Maharashtra cop waiting on gender-reassignment surgery

5

Find out how Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip are actually related

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham