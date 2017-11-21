The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Nov 21, 2017 | Last Update : 11:09 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex surges 154 points to 33,513.91, Nifty hits 10,337.75

PTI
Published : Nov 21, 2017, 10:22 am IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2017, 10:24 am IST

The stocks that set the tone for the day included Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Cipla, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel.

The Sensex struck a positive note on Tuesday by jumping 154 points, in keeping with firm Asian shares. (Photo: AP)
 The Sensex struck a positive note on Tuesday by jumping 154 points, in keeping with firm Asian shares. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The Sensex struck a positive note on Tuesday by jumping 154 points, in keeping with firm Asian shares.

Fresh capital kept the flow on in the wake of continued buying by domestic institutional investors amid positive global indicators.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 154.01 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 33,513.91. Metal, consumer durables, realty and banking counters kept buzzing, with indices rising by up to 0.96 per cent.

The barometer had notched up 599.46 points in the previous three sessions.

The NSE index Nifty hit 10,337.75, with gains of 39 points -- or 0.37 per cent.

According to analysts, domestic institutional investors carried on with buying amid a firming trend in other Asian markets after positive leads from Wall Street.

The stocks that set the tone for the day included Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Cipla, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel, jumping up to 2.13 per cent. VRL Logistics surged 3.66 per cent and Gati Ltd 3.06 per cent after the logistics sector received infrastructure status by the government on Monday, that will help it access loans on easier terms.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.79 per cent and Japan's Nikkei gained 1.03 per cent. Shanghai Composite gained 0.47 per cent in early trade on Tuesday.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.31 per cent higher on Monday. 

Tags: bse sensex, nifty
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

