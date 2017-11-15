The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017 | Last Update : 12:06 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex tanks 113 points on 3-year high trade deficit, gloomy earnings

PTI
Published : Nov 15, 2017, 10:20 am IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2017, 10:22 am IST

Trade deficit widened to almost a 3-year high of USD 14 billion last month as imports surged.

The BSE benchmark Sensex dropped by 113 points in early session on Wednesday while the broader Nifty fell 30.85 points to 10,155.75. (Photo: PTI)
 The BSE benchmark Sensex dropped by 113 points in early session on Wednesday while the broader Nifty fell 30.85 points to 10,155.75. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex dropped by 113 points in early session on Wednesday, weighed down by metal stocks, as trade deficit widened to an almost 3-year high.

Moreover, disappointing quarterly earnings by some blue-chip companies and weak global cues made mood gloomy.

The 30-share index was trading lower by 113 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 32,828.87. The gauge had lost 372.69 points in the previous two sessions.

All the sectoral indices led by metal, power and FMCG were trading in the red, falling by up to 2.14 per cent.

The NSE Nifty fell 30.85 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 10,155.75 in early trade. Exports entered negative terrain after over an year, contracting 1.12 per cent in October.

Trade deficit widened to almost a 3-year high of USD 14 billion last month as imports surged.

Metal stocks suffered the most following the decline in metal prices in the global market, traders said. Sun Pharma suffered the most among Sensex components by tumbling 2.54 per cent after the pharma major on Tuesday reported a big drop in consolidated net profit. Other prominent losers included Tata Steel, ONGC, NTPC, M&M and ITC Ltd.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.10 per cent while Japan's Nikkei was down by 0.93 per cent in early trade today. The Shanghai Composite Index too inched lower by 0.53 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.13 per cent lower on Tuesday.  

Tags: bse sensex, nifty, trade deficit, sun pharma
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Mozilla Firefox is now 'Firefox Quantum' and its faster than ever

2

Android loses out to iOS and Windows in security: Nokia

3

Breastfeeding could prevent risk of eczema in children

4

Couldn’t risk going wrong since Bose was a national hero: Rajkummar

5

Kenneth Juster, top economic expert, sworn in as US Ambassador to India

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham