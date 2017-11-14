The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 14, 2017 | Last Update : 05:03 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex slides below 33,000-mark, Nifty at 10,186.60 on inflation worries

PTI
Published : Nov 14, 2017, 4:35 pm IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2017, 4:40 pm IST

A seven-month high retail inflation that reduced chances of interest rate cut dampened market sentiment on Tuesday.

The Sensex on Tuesday dropped by 92 points to end at three-week low of 32,941.87 points. (Photo: AP)
 The Sensex on Tuesday dropped by 92 points to end at three-week low of 32,941.87 points. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The Sensex on Tuesday dropped by 92 points to end at three-week low of 32,941.87 points after retail inflation hitting a seven-month high in October dampened expectations of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank.

Besides, inflation at the wholesale level too rose to six-month high of 3.59 per cent in October as the prices of food articles rose.

Lower trend at other Asian following a tepid lead from the Wall Street prompted participants to trim their holdings.

Sentiments suffered a jolt after retail inflation climbed to 7-month high in October, dampened hopes of a cut in interest rates by the Reserve Bank at its upcoming policy meet early next month, brokers said.

The BSE Sensex, after a better start at 32,990.03, quickly regained the key 33,000-mark to hit a high of 33,126.55 on value-buying at select counters and recovery in the rupee at the outset.

However, emergence of selling at every rise wiped off initial gains and the index finally settled 91.69 points, or 0.28 per cent down at 32,941.87, its weakest closing since October 26.

The broader 50-issue NSE Nifty dropped 38.35 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close at 10,186.60 after shuttling between 10,248 and 10,175.55. 

Tags: bse sensex, nifty, consumer inflation, wholesale inflation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Couldn’t risk going wrong since Bose was a national hero: Rajkummar

2

Kenneth Juster, top economic expert, sworn in as US Ambassador to India

3

iPhone users facing issues with Youtube app; Fix on its way

4

Troll not a kind gesture: Kamal Haasan comes out in support of Kajol after wrong caption

5

Inactive apps to take less space in Android 8.1

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Fifteen finalists competed for the title of the country’s hottest female buttocks during the annual pageant. (Photo: AFP)

Beauties put their future behind them in Miss BumBum contest

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham