Sensex reclaims 32,000-level ahead of IIP, inflation data release

Mumbai: The stock market got on to the front foot on Wednesday as the benchmark Sensex reclaimed the 32,000-mark by jumping over 104 points after domestic investors pressed on with buying amid strong global cues.

Retail investors and domestic financial institutions built up positions ahead of release of data sets of IIP for August and inflation for September, to be released on Thursday.

An appreciating rupee created positive vibes.

Extending its rally, the 30-share Sensex was up 104.02 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 32,028.43. Realty, oil and gas and power stocks rose up to 1.06 per cent. The gauge had gained 332.38 points in the previous three sessions.

Also, the NSE Nifty traded at 10,057.45, higher by 40.50 points or 0.40 per cent.

Positive leads from other Asian bourses and investors tracking another record on Wall Street supported the upmove, traders said.

In the Sensex kitty, Bharti Airtel emerged as the top gainer, surging by 4.32 per cent to Rs 400.65. Reliance Industries too rose 1.54 per cent to Rs 856.35 ahead of its second quarter earnings later this week.

Other gainers were Axis Bank, M&M, NTPC and Bajaj Auto.