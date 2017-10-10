The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Oct 10, 2017

Business, Market

Sensex starts strong, Nifty regains 10k-level

PTI
Published : Oct 10, 2017, 10:15 am IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2017, 10:16 am IST

Extending its rally, the 30-share index advanced 110.72 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 31,957.61.

The market made a strong start on Tuesday as the benchmark Sensex surged 111 points and Nifty regained 10k-mark. Photo: PTI
 The market made a strong start on Tuesday as the benchmark Sensex surged 111 points and Nifty regained 10k-mark. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The market made a strong start on Tuesday as the benchmark Sensex surged 111 points, mainly driven by domestic investors and aided by positive Asian shares.

Moreover, the broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the key 10,000 level.

Extending its rally, the 30-share index advanced 110.72 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 31,957.61. Sectoral indices such as capital goods, metal, IT and healthcare moved in the positive zone, rising by up to 0.83 per cent.

The gauge had gained 254.86 points in the previous two sessions.

The 50-share Nifty gained 30.55 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 10,019.30.

Uninterrupted buying by domestic financial institutions and widening of exposure by retail investors ahead of second quarter earnings season amid a firming trend in the Asian region steered the show, according to traders.

Stock of India's second-largest IT firm Infosys went up by 1.23 per cent to Rs 935 after the company said it has fixed November 1, 2017, as the record date for its up to Rs 13,000- crore share buyback programme. Other big movers include Lupin, Coal India, Cipla, M&M, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries, rising by up to 2.57 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.04 per cent and Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.38 per cent in early deals. China's Shanghai Composite, however, dropped 0.15 per cent. US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.06 per cent down on Monday.  

Tags: bse sensex, nifty, infosys share buyback
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

