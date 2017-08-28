The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 28, 2017 | Last Update : 11:56 AM IST

Business, Economy

RBI plans to re-introduce Rs 1,000 notes: reports

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 28, 2017, 10:05 am IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2017, 10:37 am IST

Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes were scrapped in November 2016 in a bid to curb black money and counterfeit notes.

RBI may soon bring back Rs 1,000 notes.
 RBI may soon bring back Rs 1,000 notes.

Mumbai: After rolling out new Rs 200 and Rs 50 notes, the Reserve Bank will soon be re-introducing the Rs 1,000 note that was demonetized in 2016.

According to a report by DNA, the Rs 1,000 note will be brought back to fill in the vast gap between the existing Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes.

However, this is in contradiction to what the central bank had said before. Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das had in February said that RBI has no plans of introducing Rs 1,000 notes.

In his effort to curb black money and counterfeit notes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had scrapped Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes on November 8, 2016. RBI had then issued new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes into the currency system.

The central bank on August 25 also issued new Rs 200 and Rs 50 notes, in an effort to address the lack of low denomination currencies and bridge the gap between Rs 100 and Rs 500 notes.

According to the DNA report, preparations for releasing the new Rs 1,000 note are on. The new note will reportedly have  updated security features and can be expected by December 2017. "The printing presses at Mysore and Salboni are getting ready to print the brand-new Rs 1,000 notes which will have enhanced security features," the person said.

The new Rs 1,000 note will be beneficial for everyday use, since low-value currencies are in higher demand.

Tags: reserve bank of india (rbi), rs 1000 notes, demonetisation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Turns out, 80-year-olds as street-smart as 18-year-olds

2

50 and out as Floyd Mayweather stops brave Conor McGregor

3

Cut down coffee consumption to lose weight: Study

4

'The Hamburglar denies reports it's his child': Nargis Fakhri on pregnancy reports

5

Security guard's son tops CS exam in Ahmedabad

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Since fourteen years the city of Gotha changes completely into a baroque city in order to celebrate the Baroque Festival around the Friedenstein Castle from the 17th century. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds in grand constumes celebrate Germany's Baroque festival

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music held in Moscow with 40 countries participating. (Photo: AP)

Military bands come together for musical spectacle at Russian music festival

Nepalese Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands and for a happy married life. (Photo:AP)

Teej celebrations in Nepal see women throng to Pashupatinath Temple

A platform for local designers, KLFW is seen, among others, as a place to promote local designs to the international market. (Photo: AP)

Designers promote indigenous flavours at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week

Images from around India as country gears up to celebrating birth of the elephant-headed god. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Ganesh Chaturthi, 2017: Bappa prepares for his annual show

Kuse Aunsi is a festival of Nepal where fathers, living or dead, are honoured. (Photo: AP)

Kuse Aunsi festival: Nepal celebrates their unique Father's Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham