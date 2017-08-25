The Asian Age | News

Friday, Aug 25, 2017 | Last Update : 05:04 PM IST

Business, Economy

RBI issues Rs 200, Rs 50 notes today! Will you get it at ATMs?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 25, 2017, 2:12 pm IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2017, 3:34 pm IST

The new Rs 200 and Rs 50 notes are expected to better currency situation in the country.

The new Rs 50 and Rs 200 notes. Photo: RBI website
 The new Rs 50 and Rs 200 notes. Photo: RBI website

Mumbai: All those who have been hoping to visit the ATM to get their hands on the newly rolled out Rs 200 and Rs 50 notes, might be disappointed.

The central bank on Thursday announced the launch of the Rs 200 notes in a bid to address the ‘missing link’ between low and high denomination currencies. “Provision of the new denomination, therefore, would facilitate exchange, particularly for the common man who deals with denominations at the lower end,” the RBI said in a statement.

The RBI had on August 18 announced that it will launch new fluorescent blue Rs 50 banknotes bearing the motif of 'Hampi with Chariot' that depicts India's cultural heritage.

However, the new Rs 200 and Rs 50 notes may only be available at select RBI offices and banks. Moreover, since Friday is a holiday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, most banks may remain closed and the Rs 200 notes may have not reached the ATMs.

Moreover, since the dimension of the new Rs 200 note - 66 mm × 146 mm is different from existing notes, the cassettes at ATMs, that dispense cash, will have to be calibrated to fit the notes.

Here are all the details about the new Rs 200 and Rs 50 notes:

Note Rs 200 Rs 50
Dimension 66 mm × 146 mm 66 mm x 135 mm
Colour Base colour bright yellow Fluoroscent blue
Motif on reverse side Sanchi Stupa  Hampi with Chariot
