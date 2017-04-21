The Asian Age | News

Friday, Apr 21, 2017

Business, Economy

Home delivery of petrol and diesel to be reality soon

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 21, 2017, 5:36 pm IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2017, 5:32 pm IST

Facility would help consumers avoid spending excessive time, long queues at fuel stations, says Dharmendra Pradhan.

Representational image.
 Representational image.

Mumbai: Tired of waiting in long unending queues at fuel stations? The hardship will soon disappear as government has plans for you. Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday indicated his ministry was considering to make home delivery of petrol and diesel a reality, soon.

“Options being explored where petro products may be door delivered to consumers on pre booking,” petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a tweet.

Pradhan was presiding over a meeting of Consultative Committee Meeting of Members of Parliament for Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas at Srinagar on Friday. The meet discussed how to promote concept of cashless transaction "using digital mode of payments" for buying or selling petroleum products.

According to Pradhan, home delivery of petrol and diesel would help consumers avoid spending excessive time and long queues at fuel stations. His comments come in the backdrop of some petrol pump dealers demanding Sunday off, less work hours.

Tags: home delivery of petrol, home delivery of diesel, petrol pumps, fuel stations, dharmendra pradhan, petroleum products
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

