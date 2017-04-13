The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 13, 2017 | Last Update : 03:26 AM IST

India, All India

Daily change of petrol, diesel prices in 5 cities

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 13, 2017, 1:55 am IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2017, 1:52 am IST

The five cities are Puducherry, Vizag, Jamshedpur, Udaipur and Chandigarh.

This will be a pilot project, which will be later extended to the whole country.
 This will be a pilot project, which will be later extended to the whole country.

New Delhi: State-owned oil marketing companies will start changing petrol and diesel prices every day in five states according to international prices from May 1.

The five cities are Puducherry, Vizag, Udaipur, Jamshedpur and Chandigarh. Oil companies have around 200 fuel stations in these five cities. This will be a pilot project, which will be later extended to the whole country.

With daily changes, which are unlikely to be more than a few paise per litre, political pressures for not revising rates particularly when they are to be hiked will go.

The plan is to identify issues with daily change in prices in the five cities before a pan-India implementation. Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum own around 90 per cent petrol pumps in the country.

India deregulated petrol prices in June 2010 and diesel prices in October 2014. Since then, oil firms have been changing prices of these two products once in 15 days depending upon international prices and currency exchange rates.

However, 15 days of backlog in some instances had resulted in inventory losses for oil marketing companies when crude oil prices saw a sharp reduction in the past. The move will make oil-marketing companies’ margins more predictable. The move will also help India move to an international standard of fuel pricing.

This would free private players Essar Oil and Reliance Industries, which currently follow the price set by state-owned companies, to shift to a dynamic model.

Oil companies had cut petrol prices by Rs 3.77 per litre (excluding state levies) and diesel by Rs 2.91a litre (excluding state levies) on April 1 due to a decrease in global crude oil prices. However, crude oil prices have shot up after that due to tensions in West Asia. This could result in an increase in petrol and diesel prices in the country on April 15 when the next review of fuel prices is due.

Tags: petrol prices, bharat petroleum, reliance industries
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

1,470 economists send Trump letter to support immigrants

2

UK: 100 years of Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram, story retold

3

Abhay Deol slams Bollywood celebrities, calls them out for endorsing fairness products

4

Sewer hole explodes after man throws cigarette in it

5

Book unveils the luxurious prison lives of VIP criminals

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Thailand celebrates the start of the Buddhist New Year festival with elephants spraying water on tourists. (Photo: AP)

Thailand celebrates Buddhist New Year Songkran with excited tourists

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday with diverse traditions

The internet cannot handle Donald Trump and his attempt at building ties with people and so they came up with the most unique way to make fun of him. (Photo: Twitter/Trumpties)

Trump is busy building ties and the internet is having fun with it

Multiple villages in Spain walk the streets in masks of different shapes and sizes celebrating the mask festival before the carnival. (Photo: AP)

Spaniards parade the street celebrating traditional mask festival

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Travelling couple makes thousands of dollars per Instagram shot

Photographer Kamal Bagirli blends old photos with their current day structures to make an insteresting view. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man superimposes historic photographs and it is amazing

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham