The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 06, 2017 | Last Update : 04:35 PM IST

Business, Economy

GST Council raises composition scheme threshold for firms

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 6, 2017, 4:18 pm IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2017, 4:35 pm IST

The Council reached a consensus to raise the composition threshold on companies with a turnover of up to Rs 1 crore.

The GST Council at its 22nd meet reached a consensus on increasing composition threshold on companies with a turnover of up to Rs 1 crore. Photo: PTI
 The GST Council at its 22nd meet reached a consensus on increasing composition threshold on companies with a turnover of up to Rs 1 crore. Photo: PTI

New Delhi:  The GST Council at its 22nd meeting held in the national capital at Vigyan Bhawan on Friday reached a consensus on increasing composition threshold on companies with a turnover of up to Rs 1 crore, said Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Y Ramakrishnudu.

The Council headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley met on Friday to review the implementation of the historic tax regime, weed out the teething troubles and make “structural changes” by addressing the feedback from companies.

Ramakrishnudu's announcement comes in the wake of a proposal to raise the threshold for the composition scheme from a turnover of Rs 75 lakh to a turnover of Rs 1 crore.

Composition scheme allows traders to pay a standard tax rate.

The Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister also said that the Council discussed issues faced by small traders and quarterly filing of returns for small businesses.

Relief for exporters and relaxation of norms that requires small traders to file three returns every month was also expected to be on the cards.

Tags: gst council, composition scheme, finance minister arun jaitley
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Which is better — Apple iPhone X vs Google Pixel 2?

2

Moon once had an atmosphere: NASA study

3

Kangana reacts to Hrithik's social media post with list of questions to him

4

Ranji Trophy: Pragyan Ojha released by Bengal, set to play for Hyderabad

5

The best smartphone for photography is the Pixel 2

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham