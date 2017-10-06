The Asian Age | News

GST Council to meet today to aid faster refunds, compliance for exporters

Published : Oct 6, 2017
The full-fledged meeting of the GST Council is also likely to assess the improvements in the GST Network's functioning, officials said.

 The last date for filing of final sales returns for July in GSTR-1 form is October 10, while the date for uploading of purchase returns in GSTR-2 is October 31. (Photo: File/Representational)

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Council (GST) Council will meet on Friday and is likely to decide on providing some relief to exporters in terms of faster refunds as well as compliance.

This will be the 22nd meeting of the Council.

Officials in the ministry said that the Group of Ministers (GoM), under Sushil Modi, set up to look into GSTN glitches will also brief the Council on the portal's functioning.

With over 33 lakh businesses filing the final GSTR-1 return, the GoM has tasked GSTN to send reminder text messages to the remaining 20 lakh businesses which are yet to submit the tax forms.

The last date for filing of final sales returns for July in GSTR-1 form is October 10, while the date for uploading of purchase returns in GSTR-2 is October 31.

The final GSTR-3, matching GSTR-1 and 2, is to be filed by November 10.

The GoM in its meeting has asked GSTN and Infosys to brace up for handling the rush of last-minute filers.

Besides, the committee set up under Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia on issues faced by exporters, is likely to submit its preliminary report to the Council on Friday.

Based on that the Council is likely to recommend some relaxation for exporters so that their working capital which is locked up in refunds is released, officials said.

Also, the apex indirect tax body Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) will inform the Council that it is ready to release Integrated GST (IGST) refunds to exporters from October 10.

In a meeting with the Revenue Secretary in September, exporters had said that an estimated Rs 65,000 crore is locked up in GST refunds.

Also, officials said that easy compliance for exporters, like quarterly filing of returns instead of monthly filing, is likely to be discussed by the Council.

The government has already allowed exporters to furnish Letter of Undertaking (LUT) instead of bonds at the time of exports, which will ease the compliance burden and stop locking up of capital. 

