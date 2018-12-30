The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 30, 2018 | Last Update : 02:18 PM IST

World, South Asia

2 dead in clashes as Bangladesh votes, Sheikh Hasina likely to win

AFP
Published : Dec 30, 2018, 12:23 pm IST
Updated : Dec 30, 2018, 12:26 pm IST

One man died when police opened fire on opposition activists who they say had attacked a polling station in the southern town of Bashkhali.

Bangladeshi security personnel stand guard as women line up to cast their votes outside a polling station in Dhaka on Dec 30. (Photo: AP)
 Bangladeshi security personnel stand guard as women line up to cast their votes outside a polling station in Dhaka on Dec 30. (Photo: AP)

Dhaka: Two people were killed in election-related clashes in Bangladesh on Sunday, police said, following a deadly campaign marred by outbreaks of violence.

One man died when police opened fire on opposition activists who they say had attacked a polling station in the southern town of Bashkhali.

“One person was killed from bullet wounds. We fired in self-defence,” local police chief Mohammad Kamal Hossain told AFP.

An activist for the ruling Awami League party died after he was beaten on the head by opposition supporters during a clash in the southeastern hill district of Rangamati.

“He died on the way to hospital,” local police chief Najibul Islam told AFP.

The deaths brought to six the number of people confirmed by police to have died in violence related to Sunday’s election which is expected to see Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina win a record fourth term.

The weeks-long campaign was overshadowed by skirmishes between supporters of the Awami League and activists from the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

The BNP claims eight of its activists have died since the parliamentary election -- the country’s 11th since independence in 1971 -- was announced on November 8.

Tags: bangladesh election, sheikh hasina, poll violence
Location: Bangladesh, Dhaka

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

2

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

3

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

4

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

5

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: This love story is not that easy

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham