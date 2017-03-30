The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Mar 30, 2017

World, South Asia

China: Nanny force-feeds, pinches toddler, gets captured in video monitor

Published : Mar 30, 2017, 2:14 pm IST
The couple had installed a recording monitor at their home in Fuzhou, which sends live feed related to their child’s activities.

The child resisted to force-feeding and vomited on his table (Photo: Screengrab)
Beijing: In a shocking incident which got recorded by a video monitor, a 40-year-old nanny was seen force-feeding, hitting and shaking a toddler in China.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the baby's parents, who watched the video, discovered that their one-year-old son almost choked to death while being fed by the nanny.

The couple had installed a recording monitor at their home in Fuzhou, which sends live feed related to their child’s activities. While watching the recording, the couple found out that their child was roughed up by the nanny while she fed him rice paste.

The child resisted to force-feeding and vomited on his table. In anger, the nanny, Zhou, slapped the boy on his head.

Holding the child on a horizontal position, Zhou pinched his nose to make sure that he would swallow his food. However, child cried incessantly throughout the footage.

When confronted by the couple, the nanny claimed she was in a 'bad mood'.

A working couple, Zhang and Chen had hired the nanny through an agency about a month ago to look after their child.

The couple, who was out of town at the time of the incident, took the toddler to the doctor on their return, and lodged a complaint against the nanny with the police.

