The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 29, 2017 | Last Update : 03:13 PM IST

World, South Asia

India-Pak talks meaningless unless Islamabad curb terrorism: report

PTI
Published : Sep 29, 2017, 1:28 pm IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2017, 1:29 pm IST

"Talks and terror" cannot go together, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj recently told the Parliament.

The report states that Pakistan's antagonisms are driven by its aspirations to be treated on par with India (Photo: Representational Image)
 The report states that Pakistan's antagonisms are driven by its aspirations to be treated on par with India (Photo: Representational Image)

Washington: The routine call for peace talks between India and Pakistan has no meaning unless Islamabad changes its course and stops terrorism, a top US think-tank has said.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a global think-tank, said in its report that such a move supported by countries, including the US, would be not only misguided, but also counterproductive.

The report "Are India Pakistan Peace Talks Worth a Damn" is authored by Ashley J Tellis, who holds the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and is a senior fellow at the think-tank.

The 100-page report notes that international community's call for continuous India-Pakistan dialogue fails to recognise that the security competition between the two neighbours is not actually driven by discrete, negotiable differences but is rooted in long-standing ideological, territorial and power- political antagonisms.

The report says these antagonisms are fuelled by Pakistan's irredentism, its Army's desire to subvert India's ascendancy as a great power and exact revenge for the past victories of the Indian military.

Peace talks between the two countries are meaningless unless Pakistan changes its course and sheds its links with jihadi terrorism, it said.

The report states that Pakistan's antagonisms are driven by its aspirations to be treated on par with India despite their huge differences in capabilities, achievements and prospects, Tellis writes.

The Pakistan Army feels emboldened by the international calls for bilateral engagement, Tellis writes, adding that this is because Islamabad believes that its strategy of nuclear coercion successfully invites foreign pressure on India to make concessions on territory and other issues thus far out of reach.

After several unsuccessful efforts by the Modi government in the last three years, New Delhi of late has been insisting that there can be no talks with Pakistan unless it stops supporting terrorist activities in India.

"Talks and terror" cannot go together, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj recently told the Parliament.

Tellis report tends to supports Indias position and seeks other international powers, including the US, to extend their support to New Delhi.

"If the United States wants to advance stability in South Asia, it must set upon a course that, instead of merely urging talks, presses Pakistan to realistically accept its circumstances vis-a-vis India," the report said.

That requires, most importantly, a determined effort to compel the "deep state" in Rawalpindi to sunder its links with jihadi terrorism, it said.

Tags: us think-tank, strategic affairs, india-pak talks
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

This Mars lander will allow humans to explore the Red Planet

2

India vs Australia: We didn't play so badly but they were better, says Virat Kohli

3

Indonesia welcomes dead in ancient ritual

4

The last picture comet Probe Rosetta sent to Earth

5

World Tourism Day: Top 5 places to visit near Hyderabad this weekend

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham