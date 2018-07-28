The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 | Last Update : 05:40 PM IST

World, South Asia

Imran's Tehreek-e-Insaf emerges as largest party with 116 seats: official results

PTI
Published : Jul 28, 2018, 4:54 pm IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2018, 4:54 pm IST

The PTI is on the top with 16,857,035 votes, followed by the PML-N with 12,894,225 and the PPP with 6,894,296 votes.

The provincial results have been also announced and the PML-N has become the single largest party with 129 seats in Punjab, the PPP with 76 in Sindh, the PTI with 66 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Balochistan Awami Party with 15 in Balochistan. (Photo: AFP)
 The provincial results have been also announced and the PML-N has become the single largest party with 129 seats in Punjab, the PPP with 76 in Sindh, the PTI with 66 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Balochistan Awami Party with 15 in Balochistan. (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday emerged as the single largest party in the general elections, winning 116 National Assembly seats out of the contested 270 parliamentary constituencies, according to the election commission's final results.

The final announcement of results of the parliamentary polls held on July 25 has been marred by delays, causing anger among the leaders of losing parties which levelled allegations of fraud.

Jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 64 and former president Asif Ali Zardari's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 43 seats are placed at number two and three respectively, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Aml Pakistan (MMAP) came fourth with 13 seats, it said. Thirteen independent candidates have also won and would play important roles as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) needs their support to form the government at the Centre. Karachi-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP), which ruled the city for decades, managed to get just six seats.

The ECP has also released the total votes each political party got in the election. The PTI is on the top with 16,857,035 votes, followed by the PML-N with 12,894,225 and the PPP with 6,894,296 votes.

The independent candidates with 6,011,297 votes are the fourth largest group in terms of votes cast, it said.

Among the religious parties, the MMAP got 2,530,452 votes, Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan 2,191,679 and Allah-o-Akhbar Tehreek 171,441 votes, the ECP said. The ECP also issued final voters' turnout in election of both national and provincial assemblies, showing 51.7 per cent turnout for the National Assembly (NA), 55 per cent for Punjab provincial assembly, 47.6 per cent for Sindh, 45.5 per cent for Khyber-Pakhtuakhwa and 45.2 pr cent for Balochistan provincial assembly.

The provincial results have been also announced and the PML-N has become the single largest party with 129 seats in Punjab, the PPP with 76 in Sindh, the PTI with 66 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Balochistan Awami Party with 15 in Balochistan.

The Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), a party of hardline Sunni Brailvi sect followers, clinched two seats in Sindh assembly. The TLP participated in elections for the first time after it tasted success and fame during siege of capital Islamabad last year. However, Allah-o-Akhbar Tehreek which was used by loyalists of Hafiz Saeed was badly thrashed.

Tags: pakistan general elections, imran khan, nawaz sharif, election commission of pakistan, tehreek-e-insaf
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Women reveal surprising move that turns them on during sex

2

Honor 9N review: The budget notch

3

Priyanka termed ‘unprofessional’ for quitting Bharat; Salman cuts off ties with her?

4

Blood Moon dazzles, was longest lunar eclipse of 21st century

5

Instagram not an instant fix for ailing Facebook

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities indulged in promotional activities for their films in Mumbai on Friday and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

As their ventures’ release dates near, Akshay, Taapsee, DQ, others on duty

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham