Sharif files second review petition against SC verdict on Panama leaks case

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday filed a second review petition against his disqualification and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references in the Supreme Court.

The petition urged apex court to quash July 28 judgment in Panama leaks case. In his first review petition, Nawaz Sharif had challenged the five-member bench’s verdict which brought a premature end to his premiership.

Nawaz Sharif, in the new petition, stated that though FZE company was not mentioned in petitions filed against him yet he was disqualified over not withdrawing salary from the company.

The petitioner further pledged that law did not allow monitoring of trail court’s proceedings and stated that order of completing probe against Sharif family within six months would affect proceedings.

On July 28 this year, country’s top court had ousted Nawaz Sharif in Panama leaks case and had instructed the accountability watchdog to file references against Sharif family.

Also on Saturday, Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz officially launched the election campaign of NA-120 Lahore by-poll that is being contested by her mother Kulsoom Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz said that the local bodies’ representatives will make Nawaz Sharif PM for the fourth time.

She said NA-120 by-poll was an election of every worker’s victory, therefore, “we need to win it.”

Meanwhile on Saturday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) gave deadline of August 31 to its Lahore and Rawalpindi officers regarding references against Sharif family.

NAB has got record from all the relevant departments for investigation however, its Executive Board will formally give approval to file references against the Sharif family.

Supreme Court had directed NAB to prepare three references in which one was regarding Al-Azizia Steel Mill while the other two were about London flats and 16 offshore companies held by the Sharif family.