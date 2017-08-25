Nawaz Sharif’s children file two separate petitions against SC Panamagate verdict

The petitions further said that the report is not up to the mark to file any reference on it as the court itself became complainant.

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s children Hassan, Hussain and Maryam Nawaz and his son-in-law Mohammed Safdar Friday filed two separate review petitions against Panamagate verdict in the Supreme Court.

The petitions claimed that Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) probe was incomplete while there was a flaw in court’s decision. It also stated that acting judge’s appointment was contrary to basic rights and that the accountability court cannot work independently now, therefore, the verdict should be annulled.

The petitions further said that the report is not up to the mark to file any reference on it as the court itself became complainant, adding that three judges conducted hearing on the report while five judges were not authorized to announce decision on it.

On August 15, Nawaz Sharif filed three review petitions against the Supreme Court’s verdict on Panama leaks case that disqualified him.