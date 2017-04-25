The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 25, 2017 | Last Update : 09:20 AM IST

World, South Asia

Shiva temple shut for 20 years over property dispute now open to Pak Hindus

PTI
Published : Apr 25, 2017, 8:44 am IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2017, 8:40 am IST

In 2013, a Hindu NGO filed a petition with the PHC Abbottabad bench that they had purchased the property through lease by a legal owner.

The petitioner pleaded that after partition of sub-continent the NGO has been looking after the temple. (Photo: AFP)
  The petitioner pleaded that after partition of sub-continent the NGO has been looking after the temple. (Photo: AFP)

Peshawar: A Pakistani court on Monday allowed Hindus to worship at a Shiva temple in Abbottabad district which had been off limits to them for 20 years.

A bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) headed by Justice Ateeq Hussain Shah permitted Hindus to worship at the Shiv Jee temple of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under section 20 of the Constitution.

The temple had been closed for any religious activity over property dispute. In 2013, a Hindu Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) filed a petition with the PHC Abbottabad bench that they had purchased the property through lease by a legal owner.

The petitioner pleaded that after partition of sub-continent the NGO has been looking after the temple. The petitioner and the head of the NGO Balmaik Sabha, Sham Lal, said that the temple was constructed 175 years ago.

The British regime took over the temple and handed it over to Gurkha Rifles. The Hindu soldiers use to pray. After partition in 1947, the Balmaik Sabha took over the charge of the temple and other property till 1960 when Cantonment Board Abbottabad (CBA) seized temple and all Hindu properties.

He said that eight years ago CBA granted permission to conduct prayers in the temple. Lal disclosed that in 2013 he filed a petition against the seizure of temple and Hindu properties by CBA.

Lal is a retired official of Pakistan Military Accounts (PMA) Abbottabad. His two family members are also working in PMA and rest of the family is residing in Abbottabad.

Tags: peshawar high court, pakistan hindus, shiva temple
Location: Pakistan, Nothwest Border Prov, Peshawar

MOST POPULAR

1

Sachin Tendulkar turns 44, wishes pour in from across the globe

2

Hey Alexa, tell my Mercedes to start

3

Xiaomi reveals its reason to ditch the headphone jack

4

Android Nougat update to hit Moto G4 Play in June

5

Inside pics: Sid-Alia, Saif-Kareena and Karan party hard in the burbs

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham