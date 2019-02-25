Monday, Feb 25, 2019 | Last Update : 05:41 AM IST

World, South Asia

Pak PM implores Modi to give peace a chance

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published : Feb 25, 2019, 2:29 am IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2019, 4:34 am IST

The Pakistan-India ties nosedived in recent years with no bilateral talks taking place.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: AP)
 Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday urged his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to 'give peace a chance.'

In a statement, Mr Khan said in his meeting with Narendra Modi in December 2015, they had agreed that since poverty alleviation was a priority for their region, they would not allow any terrorist incident to derail peace efforts.

He, however, said long before Pulwama, these efforts were derailed in September 2018 and sadly, now peace remains elusive due to elections in India. The prime minister urged Narendra Modi to ‘give peace a chance.’

Previously, Mr Modi softened his tone and recalled his telephonic conversation with his Pakistani counterpart after he won the general elections in 2018. “When Pakistan got a new Prime Minister, I congratulated him. Imran Khan had said to me that he was son of a Pathan and will stand by his words,” he said.

Mr Modi's words came after Mr Khan's address to the nation in which he said that India blamed Pakistan for the bombing without any evidence. Mr Khan asked India to leave its “judge, jury and execution” approach. “War is easy to start but difficult to end as it does not remain in human hands afterwards. It is not a sane approach to start a war,” he added.

Earlier, India threatened to isolate Pakistan on the international level and then claimed it would stop the flow of water into the country. Union minister for water resources Nitin Gadkari said the government led by Mr Modi had taken the decision to block the water flow to Pakistan.

The Pakistan-India ties nosedived in recent years with no bilateral talks taking place.

The nuclear-armed neighbours, having fought three wars since gaining independence from the British in 1947, regularly trade allegations of harassment and espionage against diplomats.

Tensions between Pakis-tan and India have been high since the killing of a Kashmiri fighter, Burhan Wani, in July 2016. An attack on Indian forces in September 2016 — whuch killed 19 soldiers in Uri area of Kashmir —  further heightened tensions.

India also claimed it had carried a "surgical strike" to avenge the Uri attack. Pakistan rejected the Indian assertion

Tags: imran khan, narendra modi
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

Latest From World

Pope Francis (Photo: File)

Child sex abuse is like human sacrifice: Pope Francis

Japan's Emperor Akihito attended a ceremony on Sunday to mark the 30th year of his reign (Photo:AP)

Japan's emperor marks 30th year of reign at National Theatre in Tokyo

Indian government's decision to impose 200 per cent additional duty will bring them no tangible results. (Representational Image)

Indo-Pak bilateral trade growing despite tensions: Report

The ongoing scandals have hit countries around the world, with recent cases affecting Australia, Chile, Germany and the US. (Photo:AP)

'Child sex abuse is like human sacrifice' says Pope Francis

MOST POPULAR

1

Japan's emperor marks 30th year of reign at National Theatre in Tokyo

2

Indian-origin students develop device for automatic watering of plants in Singapore

3

Trump, Kim lookalikes stage meeting in Hanoi; warned by cops

4

Spanish Boy kills mother, chops body, keeps her remains in container

5

Holostream: Relieving the pain and time of sharing 3D video content

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham