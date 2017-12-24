The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Dec 24, 2017

World, South Asia

Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife, mother to visit Islamabad on Dec 25: Pak’s foreign office

PTI
Published : Dec 24, 2017, 7:40 am IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2017, 7:43 am IST

Wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jhadav will arrive by a commercial flight on December 25 and leave the same day.

Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the ICJ in May. (Photo: File)
Islamabad: Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother will visit Pakistan on December 25 to meet the Indian prisoner on death row, Pakistan's foreign office said on Saturday.

They will arrive by a commercial flight on December 25 and leave the same day. Indian deputy high commissioner will be the accompanying diplomat.

"India informs that the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav will arrive by commercial flight on 25 Dec and leave the same day. Indian DHC in Islamabad will be the accompanying diplomat," Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

Pakistan had agreed that a diplomat from the Indian high commission in Islamabad would accompany the visitors.

Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the ICJ in May. The ICJ halted his execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it.

Jadhav's family had applied for visas last week.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied India consular access to Jadhav on the ground that it was not applicable in cases related to spies.

It said that Jadhav is not an ordinary person as he had entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel from its restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran.

India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

