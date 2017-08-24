The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 24, 2017 | Last Update : 07:12 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Jasprit Bumrah has been on fire today. (Photo: AP) Live, SL vs Ind, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka post 236-8 after Jasprit Bumrah's 4-for
 
World, South Asia

Pak PM chairs high-level meeting to respond to Trump's criticism on Afghan policy

PTI
Published : Aug 24, 2017, 6:30 pm IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2017, 6:35 pm IST

US Ambassador David Hale called on Army Chief Gen Bajwa on Wednesday to brief him on the new South Asia policy of the US.

Pakistan Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (Photo: AP)
 Pakistan Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday convened a high-level meeting of military and political leadership to devise a "combined response" to US President Donald Trump’s accusation of Pakistan being a "safe haven" for terrorists.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee Zubair Hayat, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief ACM Sohail Aman, and Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah are among those who attended the meeting held at the PM House.

The national security meeting is being held to come up with a "combined response" to President Trump’s new stance regarding Afghanistan and South Asia, in which he has singled out Pakistan for its involvement in terrorism, Dawn News reported.

"We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting," Trump had said in his speech on Monday.

He demanded that Pakistan should "stop offering safe haven to agents of chaos" as he presented his policy for the 16-year-long war in Afghanistan in his first formal address as the commander-in-chief.

Prime Minister Abbasi has yet to respond to the shift in US stance, the report noted.

US Ambassador David Hale called on Army Chief Gen Bajwa on Wednesday to brief him on the new South Asia policy of the US.

Responding to the invective, the army chief had said: "We are not looking for any material or financial assistance from the US, but trust, understanding and [an] acknowledgment of our contributions."

On Tuesday, the day after Trumps speech, Ambassador Hale also met Khawaja Asif and briefed him about America’s new policy in Afghanistan and South Asia.

Tags: donald trump, shahid khaqan abbasi, david hale, afghan strategy
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Google Pixel 2 tipped for an October 5 launch

2

Mindfulness could help reduce how much you drink

3

Live, SL vs Ind, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka post 236-8 after Jasprit Bumrah's 4-for

4

Watch: Akshay still in 'toilet' mode as he shoots video for 'brother' Sidharth

5

Makhanlal goes moo! Journalism university sets up gaushala in campus

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

A platform for local designers, KLFW is seen, among others, as a place to promote local designs to the international market. (Photo: AP)

Designers promote indigenous flavours at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week

Images from around India as country gears up to celebrating birth of the elephant-headed god. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Ganesh Chaturthi, 2017: Bappa prepares for his annual show

Kuse Aunsi is a festival of Nepal where fathers, living or dead, are honoured. (Photo: AP)

Kuse Aunsi festival: Nepal celebrates their unique Father's Day

Debrecen Flower Festival is one of Hungary's major national holidays when they commemorate foundation of state and founder King St Stephen. (Photo: AP)

Flower carnival celebrates Hungary's Foundation Day

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice during this festival held to worship Manasa, the serpent goddess, with the belief that she will fulfill the wishes of her devotees. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Deodhani festival in Gauhati

From etching Indian motifs on silk to crafting myriad designs on six yards, LFW day 2 and 3 see Indian aesthetics rule the ramp. (Photo: PTI/AP)

Sense and sensibility colour the ramp at LFW Winter/Festive 2017

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham