The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 22, 2017 | Last Update : 06:37 PM IST

World, South Asia

China mum on plan for building dam in PoK to avoid reaction from India

PTI
Published : Jun 22, 2017, 5:52 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2017, 5:52 pm IST

Pakistan's Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who is also in-charge of the CPEC said Pak expects China to fund the project.

For long, Pakistan has been looking for $12 to 14 billion funding needed to build the Diamer-Bhasha dam located in Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) but failed to secure the money as it is proposed to be built in the disputed region. (Photo: File/Representational)
  For long, Pakistan has been looking for $12 to 14 billion funding needed to build the Diamer-Bhasha dam located in Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) but failed to secure the money as it is proposed to be built in the disputed region. (Photo: File/Representational)

Beijing: China on Thursday avoided commenting on claims in the Pakistani media that Beijing will fund the $14 billion Diamer-Bhasha dam in PoK and has agreed to include the project in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

"For this specific project and including the construction of dam you mentioned, I am not aware of the details," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing here while responding to a question on reports from Pakistan that Beijing has agreed to include the project as part of the $50 billion CPEC.

For long, Pakistan has been looking for $12 to 14 billion funding needed to build the Diamer-Bhasha dam located in Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) but failed to secure the money as it is proposed to be built in the disputed region.

While evading a response, Geng, however, put up a strong defence of the CPEC, playing down India's concerns over violation of sovereignty.

"What I can say is that CPEC is a new cooperation framework for the two countries to achieve long term development. This corridor will not only promote bilateral development of two countries, but will also contribute to the development and prosperity in the region," he said.

"We know that there is some concern about the corridor but we keep stressing that this economic corridor is just an economic initiative for cooperation," Geng said.

"It targets no third country and is not connected to any sovereign dispute. We hope that the dispute between India and Pakistan could be resolved by consultation and negotiation," he reiterated.

Geng skirted a direct response to the dam issue apparently to avoid a strong reaction from India which has already opposed the CPEC as it passes through PoK.

India's objections to the project led New Delhi to skip China's high profile Belt and Road Forum (BRF) held in Beijing last month to highlight the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). CPEC is part of the BRI.

But Pakistan officials were positive that Beijing has agreed to take it up under CPEC, according to reports.

Pakistan's Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) chairman Muzammil Hussain was quoted by the Pakistani media as saying that "the project with 4,500 MW installed capacity has been pending since long due to the fact that earlier in 2006, Asian Development Bank committed to fund the project, however, after 10 years, it declined to fund the project saying it was located in disputed territory".

However, the project has been revived as China had offered Pakistan to bring it under (CPEC).

Pakistan's Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who is also in-charge of the CPEC, told the media few days ago that Pakistan expects China to fund the long-delayed project.

Iqbal was quoted as saying that a Chinese company along with a local partner would build the dam over a 10-year period. Work should begin in the next financial year, he said.

The project to be built on the river Indus was expected to generate 4,500 megawatts (MW) of electricity, and a vast new reservoir would regulate the flow of water to farmland.

Iqbal said the dam is critical to Pakistan's food security.

The dam was reportedly part of an MOU between China and Pakistan which was signed last December to fund and develop Pakistan's Indus Basin dams. Pakistan estimates there is 40,000 MW of hydro potential.

Tags: diamer-bhasha dam, china-pak ties, sino-india ties, cpec
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus 5 launched in India: specs, features and price

2

17-year-old gets cured by innovative treatment, but loses memory

3

Don't type anymore, just speak to write with Dictate

4

Money ain't all that good!

5

Facebook gives Indians more control over their profile pictures

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham