The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 20, 2017 | Last Update : 09:34 AM IST

World, South Asia

With Pakistan President's assent, Hindu Marriage Bill becomes law

PTI
Published : Mar 20, 2017, 7:48 am IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2017, 8:59 am IST

The law aims to protect marriages, families, mothers and their children while safeguarding legitimate rights, interests of Hindu families.

Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain. (Photo: File)
 Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: In a landmark development, the bill to regulate marriages of minority Hindus in Pakistan became a law on Sunday after President Mamnoon Hussain gave his approval. With the President's nod, Pakistan's Hindus got an exclusive personal law to regulate marriages

"On the advice of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has assented to the 'The Hindu Marriage Bill 2017'," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The law aims to protect marriages, families, mothers and their children while safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of Hindu families.

"It is a consolidated law for solemnisation of marriages by Hindu families residing in Pakistan," the statement said.

Prime Minister Sharif said that his government has always focused on provision of equal rights to minority communities residing in Pakistan.

"They are as patriotic as any other community and, therefore, it is the responsibility of the state to provide equal protection to them," he said.

The statement said the Hindu families will be able to solemnise marriages in accordance with the customary rites, rituals and ceremonies.

According to the law, the government will appoint marriage registrars in areas convenient for the Hindu population for registration of their marriages.

This law also provides for procedures relating to restitution of conjugal rights, judicial separation, void and voidable marriages, termination of Hindu marriage, financial security of the wife and children, alternate relief in termination of marriage and termination of marriage by mutual consent.

The law provides the right to a separated person to marry again, entitlement of re-marriage for a Hindu widow at her own will and consent after stipulated time, legitimacy of child born out of void and voidable Hindu marriage.

As per the law, Hindu marriages solemnised before commencement of this law shall be deemed valid and petitions under this law shall be presented before the family courts.

The law also provides for punishments of imprisonment and fines up to Rs 100,000 or both for contraventions. All offences under this law could be tried in the court of a first class magistrate.

It is the first law which would be applicable to entire Pakistan except Sindh province which has its own law to regulate marriages of Hindus.

The law was unanimously passed on March 10 by the National Assembly which endorsed amendments made by the Senate in February.

Tags: mamnoon hussain, hindu marriage bill
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

SPB sent legal notice by Ilayaraja's attorney for performing his songs

2

The reason why a porn site promotes 'panda style' porn

3

Footage of woman fighting out of a devastating mudslide

4

Australia teen 'punches crocodile' in miracle escape

5

Planning to quit smoking, drinking for kids: Shah Rukh Khan

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham