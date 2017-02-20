The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 20, 2017 | Last Update : 05:36 PM IST

World, South Asia

My government 'managed freedom fighters' in Kashmir: Musharraf

PTI
Published : Feb 20, 2017, 4:33 pm IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2017, 4:33 pm IST

Musharraf said his government was able to force India to discuss issues that New Delhi was unwilling to negotiate.

Musharraf left Pakistan for Dubai in March last year, after his name was removed from the Exit Control List. (Photo: AP)
 Musharraf left Pakistan for Dubai in March last year, after his name was removed from the Exit Control List. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan's former dictator General Pervez Musharraf has said his administration 'managed freedom fighters' in Kashmir but later realised a political process was needed to negotiate the issue with India, a media report on Monday said.

Musharraf, who served as Pakistan's president from 2001 to 2008 after he threw out the elected government in a coup in 1999, said his government was able to force India to discuss issues that New Delhi was unwilling to negotiate.

"In my tenure as a military chief and president of the country, we were succeeding. We were able to bring India to the negotiating table and to sort out issues that India was not ready to discuss," he told Dunya News in an interview.

He said his government was managing freedom fighters in Kashmir, and later they realised that a political process was required to negotiate further with India, the report said.

Musharraf left Pakistan for Dubai in March last year, after his name was removed from the Exit Control List.

The 73-year-old said Afghanistan's intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security, was playing into India's hands and was being used as a tool to facilitate terror groups in Pakistan.

He claimed operation 'Zarb-e-Azb' - during which the Pakistan Army claimed it killed thousands of militants – had no shortcomings as it was specifically for North Waziristan.

"This operation cleaned up all the camps and launching pads of terrorist, who were supported by the Indian spy agency with the collaboration of NDS, to destabilise the tribal areas."

Musharraf said a holistic approach and planning was crucial at the moment to curb terrorism in the country. His possible reference was to a series of deadly terrorist attack in Pakistan this year, particularly the suicide bombing at a famed Sufi shrine in Sindh in which at least 88 people died.

Pakistan has blamed Afghanistan for allowing sanctuaries to terrorist groups targeting Pakistan on their soil.

The former military chief questioned the steps being taken by Pakistan to eliminate the "sleeper cells" active in the country, including the previously peaceful Punjab province.

"What steps are being taken to eliminate these sleeper cells? Punjab has become the stronghold of militancy," he said, refuting a question that terrorist attacks and terror outfits like the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi existed during his tenure.

"This all started after I stepped down, we had carved out an effective strategy vis-a-vis Kashmir, we were near resolving Kashmir issue with India on a four-point agenda, our policies were successful; America and China were aligning with us."

On Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's "house arrest", Musharraf said the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief is not a terrorist. He claimed India is after Saeed because his supporters go voluntarily to Kashmir to fight the Indian Army.

Tags: pervez musharraf, india, pakistan, terrorism, pakistan afghanistan ties, pakistan intelligence agency

MOST POPULAR

1

First Chinese 'unmanned factory' replaces 600 employees

2

Former India U-19 cricketer drives car onto platform

3

This musical note can make women orgasm with little effort

4

India ranks No.2 on list of Web Application Attacks Source Countries

5

Watch Tusshar's son Laksshya take his first turn

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Russians mark end of winter with tradition from pagan times

Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens decided to make Trump look small in epic Photoshop trend

The Ridley turtles visit the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar every year to lay their eggs (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach for their annual nesting

The project undertaken by different world graffiti artists portray Dubai in different ways along with their own interpretations. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art brings out Dubai's vibrant spirit with graphic portraits

Creative photographer Akhil Suhas chose Gandalf in random people around New Zealand to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

Photographer's 'Gandalf the Guide' New Zealand series is amazing

An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Trump's bathrobe picture triggers photoshop battle

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham