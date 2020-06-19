Friday, Jun 19, 2020 | Last Update : 11:38 AM IST

  World   South Asia  19 Jun 2020  Mainland China reports 32 new coronavirus cases, 25 of them in Beijing
World, South Asia

Mainland China reports 32 new coronavirus cases, 25 of them in Beijing

REUTERS
Published : Jun 19, 2020, 9:43 am IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2020, 9:43 am IST

Authorities have restricted the movement of people in the capital and stepped up other measures to prevent the virus from spreading further

Workers wearing protective clothing wait to check the temperature of passengers entering the airport in Beijing. (AFP)
 Workers wearing protective clothing wait to check the temperature of passengers entering the airport in Beijing. (AFP)

Beijing: Mainland China reported 32 new coronavirus cases as of the end of June 18, 25 of which were reported in the capital city Beijing, China’s National Health Commission said on Friday.

This compared with 28 confirmed cases a day earlier, 21 of which were in Beijing. Local authorities are restricting the movement of people in the capital and stepping up other measures to prevent the virus from spreading further following a series of local infections.

 

Another five asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, those who are infected with the coronavirus but show no symptoms, were also reported as of June 18 compared with eight a day earlier. China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.

Tags: china second wave, coronavirus, covid-19, beijing, xinfadi market

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

