Pakistan accuses India of endangering regional peace

PTI
Published : Feb 16, 2017, 5:35 pm IST
Nafees Zakaria (Photo: AFP)
Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday accused India of endangering regional peace through it military buildup.

"Indian defence buildup is not in the interest of the region," Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said.

"It is a matter of grave concern and endangering the peace in the region and disturbing the strategic balance."

Zakaria's comments came days after Pakistan claimed that India is building a "secret nuclear city" and has accumulated a stockpile of nuclear weapons which threatens to undermine the strategic balance of power in the region.

Speaking at the weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Zakaria also alleged that Indian atrocities against Kashmiris are continuing unabated.

Zakaria said that Pakistan was committed to the Kashmiris' legitimate movement for self-determination. He also accused India of "violating ceasefire on the Line of Control and Working Boundary resulting into loss of precious civilian lives".

He said Pakistan has repeatedly lodged protest with Indian in this regard.

