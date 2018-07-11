The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 11, 2018 | Last Update : 02:04 PM IST

World, South Asia

Govt wants to forcefully evict Sikh community from country: Pak’s first-ever-Sikh cop

ANI
Published : Jul 11, 2018, 12:30 pm IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2018, 12:29 pm IST

Singh's claim came a day after he was manhandled and forcefully evicted from his house, along with his family.

Following the incident, Singh claimed that his forceful eviction was done by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)
 Following the incident, Singh claimed that his forceful eviction was done by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Lahore: Pakistan's first-ever Sikh police officer, Gulab Singh, has claimed that the government wants to forcefully evict the Sikh community from the country.

Singh's claim came a day after he was manhandled and forcefully evicted from his house, along with his family.

In an interview to ANI, Singh said, "Since 1947, my family has been staying in Pakistan. Even after the riots, we did not leave Pakistan. Now, we are being forced to leave. My house is sealed with all belongings including my slippers inside. Even this 'patka' on my head is an old rag which I just wrapped. I was harassed, beaten and my faith was disrespected."

Following the incident, Singh claimed that his forceful eviction was done by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

It is pertinent to mention that the ETPB is the parent body of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC).

"In 1960, the board was made, which was completed in 1975. It made a contract with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), saying that Sikhs in Pakistan will not be ill-treated. Despite this, we have been evicted. In the name of gurdwara, they have amassed crores of rupees and not a single penny was spent on us," he said.

Singh continued, "I am now in the court. I will file a case of contempt of court."

He further underscored that everyone should be aware of the atrocities committed on the Sikh community in Pakistan, and urged the SGPC and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to decide the future course of action.

In a video widely circulated on social media on Tuesday, Singh was seen crying foul over the behaviour being meted out to him and his family by the ETPB officials.

He also alleged that PSGPC president Tara Singh was the main culprit behind the incident.

"I am being treated the way goons are treated. I have been ousted from my house and they have now locked my house. The concerned officials have done this to please a few people. They have specifically targeted me. You must have noticed that there is no turban on my head. They unravelled my turban and opened my hair", Singh said.

Reportedly, Singh had levelled serious charges of corruption on PSGPC chief Tara Singh and a few ETPB officers in 2016 as well.

Tags: gulab singh, sikh community, atrocities against sikhs, viral video
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

2

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

3

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

4

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

5

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

more

Editors' Picks

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 60th birthday with the entire Kapoor family in Paris on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kapoor clan celebrates Neetu's 60th b'day in Paris, Alia makes up for absence

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham