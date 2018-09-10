The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 10, 2018 | Last Update : 05:07 PM IST

World, South Asia

Transgender in Pakistan set on fire by 4 men for resisting sexual assault

PTI
Published : Sep 10, 2018, 3:15 pm IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2018, 3:15 pm IST

The transgender suffered 80 per cent burn injuries and died while he was being taken to a hospital in Lahore.

According to police, the four accused took the transgender to a deserted place near a cab station in Sahiwal district, around 250 kms from Lahore, on Thursday and set him on fire after he resisted their attempt to sexually assault him. (Representational Image)
 According to police, the four accused took the transgender to a deserted place near a cab station in Sahiwal district, around 250 kms from Lahore, on Thursday and set him on fire after he resisted their attempt to sexually assault him. (Representational Image)

Lahore: A transgender in Pakistan died on Saturday after he was set on fire allegedly by four persons when he resisted their attempt to sexually assault him.

The transgender suffered 80 per cent burn injuries and died while he was being taken to a hospital in Lahore.

According to police, the four accused took the transgender to a deserted place near a cab station in Sahiwal district, around 250 kms from Lahore, on Thursday and set him on fire after he resisted their attempt to sexually assault him.

In the north part of Pakistan, transgender community is very unsafe. The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Human Rights Directorate has taken serious notice of the rise in the incidents of violence against transgenders and has directed all departments concerned to share their investigation into the murder of transgender persons recently on a daily basis.

Pakistan's parliament in May last year passed a law guaranteeing basic rights for transgender citizens and outlawing discrimination by both employers and private business owners.

Tags: transgender set on fire, sexual assault, crime, human rights, pakistan parliament
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

MOST POPULAR

1

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

2

Genes are key to academic success, says study

3

Family of 3 escape unhurt after London Underground train passes over them

4

Simmba: KJo arrives on set to meet Ranveer, Sara, Rohit, gets ‘bone crushing’ welcome

5

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Several Bollywood stars were present at an exhibition for female entrepreneurs held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Smriti Irani, others star lend support to women power

Salman Khan launched the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ in style at a grand event in Goa on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman launches Bigg Boss 12 in trademark style, 1st 'Vichitra Jodi' revealed

B-Town celebrities celebrated the occasion of Janmashtami in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janmashtami: Gauri joins SRK, AbRam as they break Matki, Varun, others enjoy

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham