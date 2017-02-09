India building 'secret nuclear city', claims Pakistan

Zakaria alleged that India has been conducting tests on inter-continental missiles which would disturb the strategic balance in the region.

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday claimed that India is building a "secret nuclear city" and has accumulated a stockpile of nuclear weapons which threatens to undermine the strategic balance of power in the region.

Foreign Office (FO) spokesman Nafees Zakaria made the remarks at the weekly press briefing while expressing concern over the "Indian defence build up".

"India is building a secret nuclear city. It has accumulated a stockpile of nuclear weapons which threatens to undermine the strategic balance of power in the region," he claimed.

Zakaria also alleged that India has been conducting tests on inter-continental missiles which would "disturb the strategic balance in the region."

He asked the international community to take note of "Indian drive" to have more deadly weapons and check "rapid expansion" of its conventional and non-conventional weapons.

Asserting that India had been "exposed" by the failure of its efforts to isolate Pakistan, he said the Indian government should reciprocate the steps taken by Pakistan for peace.

"Pakistan remains committed to the principles of peaceful existence with all of its neighbours, including India," he said, adding that Islamabad was open for dialogue and took a number of initiatives but India failed to respond positively.

"Instead of resolving the issues amicably through dialogue, India has adopted a hostile attitude," he alleged.

He accused India of repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement at the LoC and providing funds to militants to carry out terror activities in Pakistan.

"Indian belligerence continues to pose threat to the peace in the region, which the international community should take note of," he said.