The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 08, 2017 | Last Update : 09:39 PM IST

World, South Asia

Sohail Mahmood to be Pakistan's new envoy to India

PTI
Published : May 8, 2017, 8:13 pm IST
Updated : May 8, 2017, 8:13 pm IST

Sohail Mahmood may take up his new assignment either at the end of this month or early next month.

Sohail Mahmood, 55, currently Pakistan's ambassador in Turkey, was granted a visa by India on Friday
 Sohail Mahmood, 55, currently Pakistan's ambassador in Turkey, was granted a visa by India on Friday

Islamabad: Sohail Mahmood, one of the senior most officers of the Pakistan Foreign Service, will be the country's new High Commissioner to India, diplomatic sources here said on Monday.

Mahmood, 55, currently Pakistan's ambassador in Turkey, was granted a visa by India on Friday, the sources said. He may take up his new assignment either at the end of this month or early next month, they said.

Mahmood will replace Abdul Basit who has already completed his three-year tenure in New Delhi. Basit is likely to be appointed as head of Foreign Service Academy (FSA) in Islamabad.

Mahmood is a career diplomat, who joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1985. His first posting abroad was in Pakistan Embassy Ankara where he served from 1991-1994.

He is one of the senior most officers of the Pakistan Foreign Service, who knows Turkish.

He has wide experience in the diplomatic service having served in various Pakistan missions abroad including Washington, New York, Ankara.

Mahmood served as the Ambassador of Pakistan to Thailand from 2009-2013. He holds masters degrees in History and International Relations.

Basit had earlier threatened to resign after he was overlooked and his junior Tehmina Janjua was appointed as Foreign Secretary but the situation has cooled down.

Initially, it was expected that Basit might go on a long leave after he was called back from New Delhi but now he is expected to join as chief of FSA.

Tags: high commissioner to india, pakistan envoy, sohail mahmood, world news
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Sandeep Sharma penalised for showing dissent

2

IoT devices to use radio signals from your mobile phone

3

PLA develops phone software to spy on soldiers leaking secrets

4

WhatsApp's encryption can be broken

5

Vin Diesel honours Paul Walker while accepting MTV Generation Award

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham