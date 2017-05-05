The Asian Age | News

Friday, May 05, 2017 | Last Update : 02:44 PM IST

World, South Asia

PIA to suspend Mumbai-Karachi weekly flight from May 11

PTI
Published : May 5, 2017, 2:37 pm IST
Updated : May 5, 2017, 2:33 pm IST

Tthe PIA communication did not specify the reason for suspension of its flight service, a company official said.

Pakistan International Airlines. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 Pakistan International Airlines. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Mumbai: Pakistan International Airlines(PIA), which operates a weekly flight between Mumbai and Karachi, will suspend its service from May 11. The national flag carrier of Pakistan operates the flight on Thursday.

"Pakistan International Airlines, in a communication to authorities concerned, has said that its Karachi-Mumbai flight will not be open for sale (bookings) from May 11," a company associated with the flight operation said.

However, the PIA communication did not specify the reason for suspension of its flight service, a company official said. "Apart from the current situation (prevailing tension between India-Pakistan), the suspension of the service might be due to commercial reasons as well," the official said.

The airline did not operate its service on Thursday as well, he said. However, the Pakistan airline had informed the relevant authorities about the non-operation of service on May 4 in a communication last month, the official said.

