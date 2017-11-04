The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 04, 2017 | Last Update : 11:56 AM IST

World, South Asia

Show preparedness, be ready to win wars: Xi Jinping to Chinese military

PTI
Published : Nov 4, 2017, 11:11 am IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2017, 11:38 am IST

This is the second time Xi has highlighted the role of the armed forces since he began his second term.

Xi, 64, who heads the powerful Central Military Commission, is the only civilian leader in the body which is otherwise packed with top officials of the armed forces. (Photo: AP)
 Xi, 64, who heads the powerful Central Military Commission, is the only civilian leader in the body which is otherwise packed with top officials of the armed forces. (Photo: AP)

Beijing: President Xi Jinping has instructed the Chinese armed forces to improve their combat capabilities and readiness for war, an official media report said on Friday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the remarks while inspecting the CMC joint battle command centre as its commander-in-chief.

“The CMC should lead the armed forces to be ready to fight and win wars, and to undertake the missions and tasks of the new era entrusted to them by the party and the people,” Xi was quoted as saying by state-run Xinhua news agency.

CMC is the overall high command of the 2.3 million-strong Chinese PLA, the world’s largest army.

This is the second time Xi has highlighted the role of the armed forces since he began his second term after securing the endorsement of the key Congress of the ruling CPC which concluded here on October 24.

He was re-elected as president, general secretary of the party, and head of the military.

Xi began his second tenure on October 26 with a meeting of top military officials, regarded as a main source of his power base, after the once-in-a-five-years CPC Congress endorsed his leadership for another term and also conferred on him a powerful status, equating him with party founder Mao Zedong by including his ideological thoughts in the Constitution.

Xi, 64, who heads the powerful Central Military Commission, is the only civilian leader in the body which is otherwise packed with top officials of the armed forces.

In his meeting with the military top brass, he ordered them to be absolutely loyal to the party, to focus on how to win wars, to pioneer reforms and innovation, to scientifically manage commanding a unit, to lead troops in accordance with the strictest standards and to be in the forefront in complying with laws and regulations.

Tags: xi jinping, communist party of china, central military commission, chinese pla
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

Tiger walks 700 kilometres to return to city he loves

2

iPhone X receives an overwhelming response in India

3

S Sreesanth's discrimination allegation quashed by BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Unit chief Neeraj Kumar

4

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 to release on its scheduled date

5

Saudi authorities pull down award-winning author’s novel, term it ‘indecent’

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham